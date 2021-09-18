News updates from HT: Taliban reopen schools for Afghan boys, girls barred from classes and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Taliban reopen schools for Afghan boys, girls still not allowed in classes

The Taliban allowed boys in classes six to 12 to attend school and male teachers to resume teaching across Afghanistan from Saturday but have not said when girls could return. Read More

Manipur plans to roll out first of its kind door-door healthcare service in Northeast

After the successful implementation of the Chief Minister Hakshelgi Tengbang (CMHT), a popular health assistance scheme, Manipur is planning to roll out ‘Chief Minister’s Health for All’ Read More

Kerala adds over 50% Covid-19 cases to India’s single-day tally of 35,662

Kerala contributed more than 50 per cent of cases of Covid-19 to the country’s daily tally of 35,662 with 23,260 infections, data showed on Saturday. Read More

'What will happen if India win World Cup': Irfan Pathan ‘surprised’ with Virat Kohli's decision to quit T20I captaincy

Virat Kohli’s decision to quit India’s T20I captaincy has led to a series of discussions among the experts of the game. Read More

Shilpa Shetty's message on 'bad decisions' and 'new ending' amid Raj Kundra controversy

Actor Shilpa Shetty shared an excerpt from a book on Saturday that spoke about 'bad decisions' and ‘brand new ending’. Read More

Sania Mirza shows how to react when your best friend tags someone else in a meme

Do you often tag your best friend in meme posts? Then you may know how you can feel a pang of jealousy when they tag someone else in such hilarious shares. Read More

Pooja Hedge goes bold and sassy in ₹48k poppy mango leaf print ruffle saree

Sizzling at the 6th and 7th editions of the Sakshi Excellence Awards in Hyderabad, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo star Pooja Hedge went bold and sassy in a yellow ruffle saree and we can’t stop gushing over her steamy ethnic pictures. Read More

Taliban's recruitment source: Jailed criminals freed to fight Afghan govt

Just before they seized control of Kabul, Taliban opened the gates of Afghanistan’s largest prison. Watch

