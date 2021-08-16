News updates from HT: TMC celebrating ‘Khela Hobe divas’, BJP counters with save Bengal day and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

TMC celebrating ‘Khela Hobe divas’, BJP counters with save Bengal day

The Trinamool Congress is celebrating Khela Hobe Divas (Game on day) on Monday across West Bengal and a few other states including Tripura, following a call on July 21 by party chief and chief minister Mamata Banerjee's to mark August 16 as Khela Hobe Divas to promote sports.

US forces fire in air to stop jostling Afghans at Kabul airport

US troops fired shots into the air at Kabul airport on Monday as thousands of Afghans crowded onto the tarmac desperate to leave the country a day after the Taliban takeover of the country.

Kinnaur landslide: 2 more bodies recovered, death toll reaches 25

Two more bodies were recovered from the site of a landslide in Negulsari in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Monday, taking the death toll to 25 on the sixth day of search and rescue operations, officials said.

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna speaks on importance of chemistry in dressing room

In the past few months, there has been a major shift in the Borussia Dortmund dressing room.

Video of an up-close encounter with humpback whale in Australia wows people

In today's edition of incredible videos that may make you gasp in wonder, here is a clip of an encounter of a cruise team with a humpback whale in Australia. Shared on Instagram, the videos is an absolutely delight to watch.

Auto companies aiming to import vehicles into India should invest here: Ola CEO

Just a few days ago, Tesla CEO Elon Musk demanded the customs duty on imported electric cars in India be reduced.

Kareena Kapoor shares first full family picture with Jeh from Maldives, wishes Saif Ali Khan on birthday

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan shared the first full family picture along with her newborn son Jeh Ali Khan on Monday. Taking to Instagram, Kareena dropped a post also featuring her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan and their other son Taimur.