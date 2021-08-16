News updates from HT: TMC celebrating ‘Khela Hobe divas’, BJP counters with save Bengal day and all the latest news
TMC celebrating ‘Khela Hobe divas’, BJP counters with save Bengal day
The Trinamool Congress is celebrating Khela Hobe Divas (Game on day) on Monday across West Bengal and a few other states including Tripura, following a call on July 21 by party chief and chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s to mark August 16 as Khela Hobe Divas to promote sports. Read More
US forces fire in air to stop jostling Afghans at Kabul airport
US troops fired shots into the air at Kabul airport on Monday as thousands of Afghans crowded onto the tarmac desperate to leave the country a day after the Taliban takeover of the country. Read More
Kinnaur landslide: 2 more bodies recovered, death toll reaches 25
Two more bodies were recovered from the site of a landslide in Negulsari in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district on Monday, taking the death toll to 25 on the sixth day of search and rescue operations, officials said. Read More
Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna speaks on importance of chemistry in dressing room
In the past few months, there has been a major shift in the Borussia Dortmund dressing room. Read More
Video of an up-close encounter with humpback whale in Australia wows people
In today’s edition of incredible videos that may make you gasp in wonder, here is a clip of an encounter of a cruise team with a humpback whale in Australia. Shared on Instagram, the videos is an absolutely delight to watch. Read More
Auto companies aiming to import vehicles into India should invest here: Ola CEO
Just a few days ago, Tesla CEO Elon Musk demanded the customs duty on imported electric cars in India be reduced. Read More
Kareena Kapoor shares first full family picture with Jeh from Maldives, wishes Saif Ali Khan on birthday
Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan shared the first full family picture along with her newborn son Jeh Ali Khan on Monday. Taking to Instagram, Kareena dropped a post also featuring her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan and their other son Taimur. Read More