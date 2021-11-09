News updates from HT: Toxic foam in Yamuna a gift from Haryana, UP, says AAP and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Yamuna's toxic foam gift to Delhi from UP, Haryana govts: AAP's Raghav Chadha

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raghav Chadha said on Tuesday the toxic foam found floating on the Yamuna river was a gift to Delhi from the governments in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. Read more

Sameer Wankhede's father files police complaint against Nawab Malik

The father of Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede has filed a police complaint against Nationalist Congress Party (NCB) Nawab Malik under certain sections of the SC/ST Act. Dhyandev Wankhede has accused Malik of making "false and derogatory" remarks against him and his family members. Read more

Travelling to Karnataka from Maharashtra? Fresh guidelines you should know

The Karnataka government has issued fresh guidelines for people arriving in the state from the neighbouring Maharashtra, due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. Read more

China’s covid zero turns more elusive as symptom-free cases grow

China reported more infections in people who exhibited no symptoms of Covid-19 on Tuesday than in those who were actively suffering from the virus, indicating the challenge it faces in eliminating the highly infectious and insidious pathogen. Read more

Mira Rajput in floral print mini dress looks refreshing, see her new pic

If we could describe Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput Kapoor's style, the only words that come to our mind are poised, elegant and always dressed on-point. The mother-of-two has proved her sartorial prowess ever since the news of her wedding with Shahid came out in July 2015. Read more

Kid feeds mom as she gets her mehendi done. Watch adorable video

A sweet moment between a son and his mom was captured on camera. The video of the interaction was also shared on Instagram. Since being posted, it is winning people's hearts. Read more

Audi Q5 facelift to launch in India on November 23

Audi India has confirmed that it will launch the new generation Q5 SUV in India later this month. The 2021 Q5, which is all set to make a comeback after nearly two years after being pulled out due to stricter emission norms, will hit Indian roads once again from November 23. Read more

Dia Mirza wished she had some of her German father's possessions: 'All his belongings went to my step-brother’

Actor Dia Mirza has revealed how she wanted to have some of her late father's belongings in her house and how she came to be satisfied with what she actually had. In a new interview, Dia has spoken about her biological father, German artist Frank Handrich, who died when she was nine years old. Read more

Ravi Shastri leaves Indian dressing room with riveting speech on last day as head coach

Trust Ravi Shastri to mesmerize you with his words every time he speaks. It was therefore not a surprise to those who know him or have followed his cricketing journey - as a player, broadcaster and coach - when Shastri gave a riveting speech - his last - to the Indian players in the dressing room before signing off as the head coach of the team. Read more

Watch| SpaceX capsule with ISS astronauts returns to Earth after ending 200-day flight