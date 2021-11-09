Kid feeds mom as she gets her mehendi done. Watch adorable video

A sweet moment between a son and his mom was captured on camera. The video of the interaction was also shared on Instagram. Since being posted, it is winning people's hearts. There is a possibility that the clip will fill you up with a warm feeling too.

The video is shared on the official Insta page of Grace Salons with a descriptive caption. “How cute is this little boy feeding his mom while she gets her henna done,” it reads.

The video opens to show a woman sitting on a couch while getting her mehendi done. Her kid, standing besides her, is seen feeding her. What makes the video even more amazing to hear is the background score. It is the song Akhar from the Punjabi drama Lahoriye.

Take a look at the heartwarming video:

The video was shared last month. Since being posted, it has gathered different comments.

“Cutie pie,” wrote an Instagram user. “Awwww cute,” posted another. “Lovely kid,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

