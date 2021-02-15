Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Uttarakhand CM orders probe into Wasim Jaffer’s resignation as cricket coach

Amid the row following the resignation of Uttarakhand state cricket team coach Wasim Jaffer after which an office-bearer of Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU) accused him of "communal bias", chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday ordered an inquiry in the matter.

‘Not subject to removal’: Twitter on Haryana minister Vij’s tweet on Disha Ravi

Twitter said on Monday a tweet by Haryana's home minister Anil Vij, in which he had posted about arrested climate activist Disha Ravi, has been investigated and "is not subject to removal" under rules governing extreme speech online.

Presidents' Day 2021: Here’s all you need to know about US federal holiday

The holiday was originally established to celebrate the birthday of George Washington, the first president of the United States, who was born on February 22, 1732.

Ravichandran Ashwin slams century, joins unique list of lower order batsmen

Ravichandran Ashwin made a huge statement on Monday as he scored his fifth Test match century on Day 3 of the second Test against England, to help India set a huge target for the visitors.

Dia Mirza-Vaibhav Rekhi wedding: First pictures of newlyweds are here, check them out

The first pictures of actor Dia Mirza, decked up as a bride on her wedding day, have arrived online. Dia tied the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi on Monday.

Draped in a red saree, Dia Mirza made for a beautiful bride. The first few images of Dia walking towards the mandap at her wedding landed on the internet and spread like wildfire. The actor married her boyfriend and businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15, 2021, in a private ceremony at her home. Only close family and friends were in attendance.

Watch: Rajnath Singh hands over trophies to best marching contingents from R-Day

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday handed over the trophies of best marching contingents of this year's Republic Day parade to the Jat Regimental Centre and the Delhi Police.