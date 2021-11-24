News updates from HT: Union cabinet likely to approve repeal of farm laws today and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Farm laws repeal: Cabinet approval likely today, bill listed for winter session

The Union Cabinet is expected to approve as early as Wednesday the matter of repealing the three controversial farm laws, which triggered extensive protests around the borders of the national capital for nearly a year. Read more.

'India has become slave of US', says Manishankar Aiyar at Indo-Russian event

Congress leader Manishankar Aiyar attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government by saying that India has become a slave of the United States of America since 2014. Read more.

Delhi HC to hear plea seeking to ban Salman Khurshid's controversial new book

The Delhi high court is set to hear today a plea seeking to ban the sale, purchase, and all forms of circulation of ‘Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood in Our Times’ – the new book by Congress leader and former Union minister Salman Khurshid which triggered extensive outbursts. Read more.

IND vs NZ: New Zealand aim to break 33-year-old streak in Kanpur as Williamson's men eye maiden Test series win in India

New Zealand may have been the World Test Champions in the inaugural season, their win implying diversification of the format of the sport, however, the Blackcaps are yet to conquer one part of world cricket, one of the most important of all. Read more.

Priyanka Chopra wore this green bodycon dress to promote The Matrix Resurrections, it costs ₹50k

After tickling her fans' funny bones with her bit on the Netflix special Jonas Brothers Family Roast, actor Priyanka Chopra travelled to London to promote Keanu Reeves' upcoming film The Matrix Resurrections. Read more.

Watch: Jyotiraditya Scindia flies on SpiceJet’s 737 Max plane with top officials

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia & senior officials flew on Spicejet’s special flight. Scindia and other ministers were on board the Delhi-Gwalior Flight Using Boeing’s 737 Max plane. Watch here.

Vir Das gets a shoutout from Priyanka Chopra for International Emmy nomination

Vir Das has received a shoutout from Priyanka Chopra who congratuled the actor-comedian for his nomination at the Internatonal Emmy Awards. Read more.