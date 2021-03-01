News updates from HT: Unlike farm leaders, Modi govt worked for farmers, says Nadda and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Modi govt worked for farmers unlike farm leaders who paid lip service: Nadda
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda counted Central schemes launched for farmers and said that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government did a lot for the farmers, the community leaders only paid lip service to their cause. Read more
Punjab budget session begins on note of protest
The eight-day budget session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha began on a note of protest on Monday morning with copies of governor VP Singh Badnore’s address being torn by opposition Shiromani Akali Dal members. Read more
Covid-19 cases in India may rise as summer will force people indoors: Expert
A top Canada-based epidemiologist has cautioned India to guard against a possible surge in coronavirus cases in the months ahead as the summer forces people indoors. Read more
Bengal elections: RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav to meet Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata today
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav is scheduled to meet West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday to hold discussions regarding the upcoming assembly elections in the state. Read more
'Guess what, I found a way': Kevin Pietersen remembers the 'greatest innings played by a foreigner in India'
England batsman Kevin Pietersen recalled his historic hundred in Mumbai in the 2012 Test against India to explain how the Joe Root-led side could have adjusted themselves to bat on tough spinning pitches. Read more
Arjun Kapoor scolds photographer for climbing wall of Kareena Kapoor's compound. Watch
Arjun Kapoor scolded a photographer for trying to climb a wall to get a better angle. The actor was visiting Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, who recently welcomed their second son, with his girlfriend Malaika Arora. Read more
Mercedes A-Class Limousine drive review: Young at heart, youthful in character
Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine is a relatively small car but one that has big and boisterous dreams of appealing to young achievers and those looking to enter the luxury automobile segment for the first time. Read more
Golden Globes 2021: Kaley Cuoco to Rosamund Pike, best and worst dressed celebs
Award shows with large gatherings and the red carpets are still a no-go due to the pandemic. However, the awards season kicked off with 78th annual Golden Globes on Sunday, February 28, with a virtual twist to it. Read more
Sachin Tendulkar thoroughly impressed with teen’s ability to solve Rubik’s cube without looking
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar recently shared an incredible video showcasing the talent of a 10th grade student from Mumbai. The video shows the student, named Mohammed Aiman Koli, solving a Rubik’s cube without looking at it. Read more
Watch: PM Modi gets Bharat Biotech's Covaxin as India widens vaccination drive
Bailable warrant issued against Kangana Ranaut on Javed Akhtar's complaint
Miss India Delhi 2019 Mansi Sehgal joins AAP, says Kejriwal inspires her
- "Inspired by the honest governance of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and hard work of MLA Raghav Chadha, I chose to join the Aam Aadmi Party..." said Mansi Sehgal
Chocolates, flowers, balloons for primary students as schools reopen across UP
- Uttar Pradesh opened schools in a phased manner with physical classes for Classes 1 to 5 from Monday and for those in Classes 6 to 8, schools restarted from February 10.
PM Modi takes homegrown Covaxin shot, interacts with health staff | In Photos
Covid-19: A year later, how politics changed and did not change
State-wise list of domestic Covid-19 restrictions
- The states of Goa, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh have not imposed any travel restrictions so far.
UP: 17-year-old missing girl’s body found in Aligarh field
‘Is that it? Didn’t even feel it’: PM Modi tells nurse after getting Covid shot
Covid-19 vaccination phase 2 begins. Here’s how to register for jab on Co-Win
- Co-Win's citizen self-registration module will ensure fool-proof identification of deserving candidates for receiving the vaccines, the government has said.
Fuel prices hold steady for 2nd consecutive day after Saturday's record high
- The prices of petrol and diesel in New Delhi on Monday stood at ₹91.17 per litre and ₹81.47 per litre respectively.
Chinese hacker groups target at least dozen Indian organisations
India's single-day Covid-19 cases drop to 15,510, tally over 11.11 million
New curbs, night curfew in Punjab from today as Covid-19 cases continue to surge
- The decision to bring in a slew of new rules to help the state curb the rising number of cases was taken by Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh after a meeting with health experts and senior officers on February 23.
