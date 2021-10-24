News updates from HT: UP reports first case of Zika virus and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Uttar Pradesh reports first case of Zika virus, Air Force officer in Kanpur tests positive

Uttar Pradesh on Sunday reported the first case of Zika virus, a health official told news agency PTI. Read More

Sameer Wankhede writes to Mumbai top cop seeking protection from legal action amid fresh row over Aryan Khan case

Sameer Wankhede, the zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau Mumbai, has written to the Mumbai Police commissioner seeking protection from precipitate legal action against him. Read More

We're a great loser, J&K better off when governed by CMs: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Senior Congress leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad said on Sunday the erstwhile state was a great loser as it got divided into parts and its Assembly dissolved. Read More

India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli & co. bend the knee to support 'Black Lives Matter' movement before start of match

India team led by Virat Kohli on Sunday showcased their support to the 'Black Lives Matter' movement before the start of the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan. Read More

Arbaaz Merchant’s father reveals son’s conversation with Aryan Khan that ‘surprised’ him: ‘They are both taken aback’

Aslam Merchant is concerned about his son, Arbaaz Merchant, who is currently lodged at the Arthur Road jail in a drug-related case. Read More

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya celebrate first Karva Chauth in traditional ensembles, don't miss his note

Television actor Disha Parmar is celebrating her first Karva Chauth with her husband and singer Rahul Vaidya. Read More

