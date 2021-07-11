News updates from HT: What 2 maps tell about India's current Covid-19 situation and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

66 districts, over 10% Covid positivity rate: What these 2 maps tell about India's present situation

Highest daily cases are coming from southern and northeasters states, while districts with higher test positivity rate are spread across all parts.

3 Bangladeshis with suspected JMB link nabbed in Kolkata

The special task force of the Kolkata Police on Sunday afternoon arrested three Bangladeshi nationals with suspected links with the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), police said.

Nirmala Sitharaman hosts women ministers at high tea at her residence

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday hosted the women ministers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reshuffled council of ministers at her residence.

Sri Lanka players to come out of isolation after testing negative for COVID-19, ahead of India series - Report

Sri Lanka players have returned negative Covid tests ahead of the start of India vs Sri Lanka series, which has been postponed now and will begin from July 18th.

Ishaan Khatter, Karisma Kapoor visit Ananya Panday and her family after grandmother's death

Multiple friends of Ananya Panday and her family visited her late grandmother's house on Saturday. Snehlata Panday, mother of actor Chunky Panday, died on Saturday.

Arvind Kejriwal makes 4 promises if AAP is elected in Uttarakhand

Delhi CM Kejriwal said if Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) comes to power in Uttarakhand, 300 units of free electricity will be given to every family. Watch