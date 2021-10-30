News updates from HT: China's Xi Jinping urges for mutual recognition of Covid vaccines and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

China's Xi calls for mutual recognition of Covid-19 vaccines based on WHO's emergency use list

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday called for mutual recognition of vaccines against coronavirus disease (Covid-19) based on the emergency use listing of the World Health Organisation (WHO), the state media reported. Read more.

Orange, yellow alerts issued for several Kerala districts amid incessant rain

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued orange and yellow alerts for several districts of Kerala for the next four days amid widespread rainfall in the region. Read more.

'I think he is from a Scheduled Caste': Wankhede gets support from SC Commission

After meeting Narcotics Control Bureau Mumbai zone director Sameer Wankhede on Saturday, National Commission for Scheduled Castes vice-chairman Arun Halder said he thinks Sameer Wankhede indeed belongs to the Scheduled Caste. Read more.

When Gigi Hadid said Zayn Malik took her mom Yolanda Hadid's side during family arguments

Supermodel Gigi Hadid and singer Zayn Malik have reportedly broken up again. The latest split comes after her mother, reality show star Yolanda Hadid accused Zayn of getting violent with her and even filed an official complaint against him. Read more.

'I could also have bowled 1 or 2 overs': Kohli addresses need for 6th bowler; gives status update on Hardik's bowling

Team India captain Virat Kohli has admitted to the need of having a sixth bowling option in the side for the ongoing T20 World Cup after questions over all-rounder Hardik Pandya's fitness continue to soar. Read more.

Diwali 2021: Diet tips to follow if you are planning to go for late night dinner

Diwali is just round the corner and if we plan to soak in the spirit of the festivities, all the healthy eating goes for a toss even with best of our efforts. Read more.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON