Former J-K CM Mehbooba Mufti, in detention for over a year, released

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 22:11 IST

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti was released on Tuesday, after being detained for more than a year ahead of the Centre’s decision to abrogate Article 370 and being charged under the Public Safety Act (PSA), an official said.

“PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti is being released from detention,” Rohit Kansal, said Jammu and Kashmir administration spokesperson, said.

Ms. Mehbooba Mufti being released @dipr — Rohit Kansal (@kansalrohit69) October 13, 2020

The news of the PDP chief’s release was confirmed on her Twitter handle, which is being handled by her daughter Iltija. “As Ms Mufti’s illegal detention finally comes to an end, Id like to thank everybody who supported me in these tough times. I owe a debt of gratitude to you all. This is Iltija signing off. May Allah protect you,” Mufti’s daughter said.

Ms Mehbooba Mufti, former Chief Minister J&K to whom this twitter handle belongs has been detained since 5th August 2019 without access to the account. This handle is now operated by myself, Iltija daughter of Ms Mufti with due authorisation. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) September 20, 2019

The Jammu and Kashmir administration had extended her detention by three months in July. Mufti’s release came two weeks after the Supreme Court asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration if the former chief minister’s detention under PSA can be extended beyond a year and, if so, “how long do you propose to extend it”. The bench had fixed the next date of hearing on Thursday.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah welcomed Mufti’s release. “I’m pleased to hear that @MehboobaMufti Sahiba has been released after more than a year in detention. Her continued detention was a travesty & was against the basic tenets of democracy. Welcome out Mehbooba,” Omar Abdullah tweeted.

Omar Abdullah, who along with his father Farooq Abdullah, was also among the hundreds of political leaders who were detained hours before the Centre moved Parliament to scrap Article 370, divided the state into two Union Territories and imposed restrictions in the Kashmir Valley in August last year. Omar, also a former chief minister, was released on March 25 and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah was released on March 13.

I’m pleased to hear that @MehboobaMufti Sahiba has been released after more than a year in detention. Her continued detention was a travesty & was against the basic tenets of democracy. Welcome out Mehbooba. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 13, 2020

Mufti was first detained under Sections 107 and 151 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and later booked under the Public Safety Act. She was lodged at Cheshma Shahi guest house and then shifted to another government guest house at MA Link Road in Srinagar. The PDP president was then taken to her residence where she remained under house arrest.

Iltija had challenged her mother’s detention in the Supreme Court, which last heard the case on September 29.