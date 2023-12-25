NewsClick case: Accused HR head Amit Chakravarty moves court to turn approver
The Delhi court earlier granted a 60-day extension to Delhi Police to complete its probe into the NewsClick-Chinese propaganda case.
NewsClick's HR head Amit Chakravarty on Monday moved Delhi court seeking to turn approver in connection with the case of the news portal "receiving foreign funds from Chinese agents to spread anti-India propaganda, disrupting India's sovereignty and causing disaffection against the country.”
In an application moved before special judge Hardeep Kaur, Chakravarty sought pardon in the case and claimed to have material information that he was willing to disclose to the Delhi Police.
The development came days after the Patiala House Court in New Delhi granted Delhi Police a 60-day extension of judicial custody to complete its investigation into the case against Chakravarty and the news portal's founder Prabir Purkayastha.
Both the founder and HR head were arrested in October after the police concluded raids at several locations including residences of journalists associated with the news portal. They were charged with terrorism under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) also conducted its searches on the firm's premises. A case under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) has also been filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
The investigation began following a New York Times report which stated that NewsClick had received ₹38 crore from a US-based millionaire Neville Roy Singham who was alleged to have close ties with the propaganda arm of the Communist Party of China (CPC).