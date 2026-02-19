New Delhi, The NHRC on Thursday said it has taken cognisance of "misuse of its name and logo" by some NGOs registered under nomenclatures which are "deceptively similar" to it, and issued notices to authorities in all states and UTs to take action within two weeks. NHRC flags misuse of its name, logo by NGOs; directs authorities to take action

The National Human Rights Commission , in a statement, observed that continuation of such "illusory names may erode public trust, lead to misuse of mandate, possible misappropriation of funds and create confusion for public authorities" in distinguishing between a statutory body like the NHRC and NGOs.

The rights panel said it had earlier expressed concern through various platforms regarding the "misuse of its name and logo" and informed authorities concerned to take action against the people behind such "dubious organisations".

However, violations continue to come to its notice, the statement said.

The NHRC said it has been receiving complaints from individual complainants as well as non-governmental organisations across the country alleging violation of human rights.

"While examining these complaints, the Commission has observed that several NGOs have got themselves registered under names deceptively similar to that of the National Human Rights Commission ," the statement said.

Recently, the Commission came across an NGO registered as 'National Human Rights Council ', reportedly registered with the government of Delhi in 2022. Its publicity material claims, "Registered by Govt. of NITI Aayog", "Registered by Ministry of Corporate Affairs, India", "Registered under Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India" and association with "Andhra Pradesh Human Rights Council Association", the statement said.

A visiting card apparently related to the said organisation also bears the inscription 'Venkatesh, State Chairman, Karnataka,' it said.

Considering the gravity of the matter, it has taken suo motu cognisance of the matter.

It has observed that the name adopted and the designation 'Chairman' is "misleading and creates confusion", the statement said.

"Deceptive nomenclature misleads the public into believing that these organisations are either part of the National Human Rights Commission or recognised/authorised by it to deal with human rights issues," the NHRC flagged.

Therefore, the Commission has issued notices to the chief secretaries and director generals of police of all the states and UTs to "identify such NGOs individuals misusing the name of the NHRC or using names deceptively similar to it, and to take immediate legal action within two weeks, including cancellation of registrations obtained in violation of norms," it said.

They have also been asked to sensitise registering authorities to remain vigilant and take necessary action against defaulters.

"Additionally, in the instant matter of National Human Rights Council , the chief secretary and the director general of police, Karnataka and the chief secretary and the commissioner of police, Delhi have been further directed to submit reports within two weeks regarding the action taken against the NGO, having its office in Karnataka and registered in Delhi," it said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.