NHRC issues notice to Kerala government over ‘rise’ in suicide cases among tribals

The NHRC on Thursday took suo motu cognizance of media reports about the “increase in suicides” among tribal people settled in the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram district in Kerala with about 23 deaths reported in 2024 itself. The commission in a statement said that according to media reports at least 138 suicides were reported in Peringammala panchayat in the district between 2011-2022. The commission has issued a notice to the chief secretary and director general of police, Kerala calling for a detailed report on the matter within the next two weeks (File photo)

“The commission has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, indicate a serious issue relating to the right to life and the social, economic and cultural rights of the persons belonging to Scheduled Tribes residing in the particular region in Kerala,” NHCR said in its statement.

It further said: “Suicides by young people belonging to a vulnerable section of society is indeed an issue relating to violation of human rights which requires immediate attention of the government agencies. The state is duty-bound to ensure the safety and security of every citizen under its jurisdiction.”

The commission has issued a notice to the chief secretary and director general of police, Kerala calling for a detailed report on the matter within the next two weeks. “The comprehensive report is expected to include the status of the FIRs registered in the issues as well as the arrest of the perpetrators. The commission would also like to know the status of compensation, if any provided to the Next of Kin of the deceased persons. The state government is also expected to inform about the steps taken/proposed to ensure such incidents do not recur,” it said.

The commission said that according to the media reports, most of those who died were between 20-30 years. The reports quoted families and tribal activists who said that the people who killed themselves were under stress and harassed due to marriages and relationships outside the community, along with burgeoning liquor and sex rackets.