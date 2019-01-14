NHRC notice to Odisha after minor rape survivor gives birth in school hostel

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday issued a notice to the Odisha chief secretary over a 14-year-old girl student in Kandhamal district delivering a baby girl in a tribal school hostel, seeking a report about the incident and the compensation given to the victim in four weeks. The under-weight new born died on Monday, police said.

The girl, who was allegedly raped by a 22-year-old college student of the same district eight months ago, had delivered a baby girl in the toilet of her school hostel on Sunday morning.

Police officials said the girl got pregnant after she was raped by a 23-year-old youth of her village. The accused Sraban Pradhan has been arrested. However, the new-born died in the MKCG Medical College and Hospital of Berhampur town today.

As the girl belonged to a Scheduled Tribe, the Commission sought to know status of statutory relief given to her as per provisions of the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Rules, 1995.

The NHRC said the incident amounted to gross violation of the human rights of the minor girl who became the victim of the apathy and gross negligence of the school administration.

First Published: Jan 14, 2019 23:27 IST