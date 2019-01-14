Newborn delivered in Odisha tribal school’s hostel dies

A day after a 14-year-old girl student of class-VIII delivered a baby girl in the toilet of a hostel in Odisha’s Kandhamal district, the infant died in a hospital.

The minor girl and the newborn were initially admitted to the Baliguda Sub-Divisional Hospital and later shifted to the MKCG Hospital after the delivery yesterday. Kandhamal district collector Brunda D said the newborn was grossly underweight and had little chances of survival.

The girl had delivered the baby in the toilet of the Sevashram School Hostel in Daringibadi block on Sunday morning, but once the local people got wind of the matter they staged a road blockade.

Police officials said the girl became pregnant after she was raped by a 23-year-old youth of her village when she had gone home during vacations 8 months ago. The accused Sraban Pradhan has already been arrested.

The district administration suspended 4 persons including the school headmistress Radharani Dalai and dismissed six others including two matrons and an auxiliary nurse midwife for dereliction of duty. Odisha SC/ST development minister Ramesh Majhi, meanwhile, assured that CCTV cameras would be installed in 1000 residential schools run by his department.

Meanwhile, the police in Kandhamal on Monday arrested a youth over allegations of impregnating a minor girl after promising to marry her. The police arrested accused Riku Nayak of G Udaygiri block after the girl’s family lodged a complaint.

First Published: Jan 14, 2019 14:12 IST