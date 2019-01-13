Raped Class 8 student gives birth in Odisha hostel toilet

A class 8 student delivered a child at a tribal residential school hostel in Odisha’s Kandhamal district on Sunday months after she was allegedly raped, a police officer said.

Officials said an alleged attempt of the school authorities, who could not be immediately reached, to hush up the matter failed after they were forced to rush the girl to a nearby hospital after she delivered the baby in a toilet at the hostel.

Residents gathered outside the school and blocked a national highway after learning about the delivery. The blockade was removed after police detained a man for allegedly sexually assaulting the girl. “The girl was raped eight months ago when she had gone to her village. She did not report the ordeal due to fear and shame. The main accused has been arrested,” said Kandhamal police superintendent Pratik Singh. The condition of the girl and her baby was reported to be stable.

Authorities dismissed six hostel employees for their failure to report the matter. The school headmistress was also questioned at a local police station.

The alleged sexual abuse has come to light over a year after the headmaster of a girls school in tribal-dominated Koraput district was in October 2017 arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating a class 9 student.

A cook at a residential school in Malkangiri district was arrested three months earlier in July 2017 over allegations of impregnating an 11-year-old girl after sexually abusing her repeatedly.

State SC and ST development minister Ramesh Majhi said: “The government is concerned over the safety and security of girl students and stern action will be taken against those found guilty.”

In 2015, over 20 cases of teen pregnancies were reported in tribal schools across the state, according to officials.

“When tribal girls are not safe at a girl’s hostel, why the government has established such residential schools?” said local BJP leader Netra Manseth.

