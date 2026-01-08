NHRC takes cognisance of ‘significant surge’ in Typhoid cases in Gujarat's Gandhinagar

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday took a suo motu cognisance of a “significant surge” in typhoid patients in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar, allegedly due to consumption of contaminated drinking water. The commission stated, citing a news report, that doctors have confirmed the current typhoid outbreak is waterborne. (Representational)

The Gujarat state health department has so far confirmed 70 cases of typhoid in the state capital, which the commission said were “concentrated in a particular part of the city.”

NHRC has “taken suo motu cognisance of a media report revealing a significant surge in the patients of Typhoid allegedly due to consumption of contaminated drinking water. The State Health Department has confirmed a total of 70 active cases of typhoid concentrated in a particular area of the city. Reportedly, the surge in the patients of Typhoid has exposed serious flaws in the newly laid water supply system in Gandhinagar City of Gujarat,” the commission said in a press release.

According to the Press Information Bureau statement, seven points of leaks have been identified in the water pipeline network in Gandhinagar, resulting in sewage mixing with the drinking water supply.

“The Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise serious issues of violation of the human rights of the victims. Therefore, it has issued a notice to the Chief Secretary, Government of Gujarat, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks. The report is expected to include the present health status of the outdoor and indoor patients of typhoid and the steps taken or proposed to ensure such incidents do not recur,” the statement further said.

The commission stated, citing a news report, that doctors have confirmed the current typhoid outbreak is waterborne.

“They are working to ensure early detection and prompt medical treatment for the patients on priority,” it added.

A 30-bed Pediatric Ward has reportedly been opened in the Gandhinagar Civil Hospital to handle the increasing number of typhoid patients, who are mostly children. The patients are reportedly showing symptoms like high fever and gastrointestinal problems.

The typhoid outbreak in Gandhinagar Surveillance and emergency measures have been heightened in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar after 102 patients, mostly children, were hospitalised over the last two days, with authorities attributing the outbreak to contamination of drinking water due to ongoing drainage repair work, HT had reported on January 4.

Union home minister Amit Shah took stock of the situation on Saturday as medical teams launched door-to-door surveillance in the affected areas.

“In total, 102 cases of typhoid have been reported so far, of which 37 patients are admitted at Gandhinagar Civil Hospital, while the rest are undergoing treatment at other hospitals. Most of the infected patients are children,” said Dr Nilam Patel, additional director in the state’s family welfare and health department.

According to officials, the outbreak is linked to contamination of drinking water due to ongoing drainage repair works being carried out by the municipal corporation. The highest number of cases has been reported from Sector 24 in Gandhinagar, with a few cases also emerging from Sector 21 and other nearby areas. Six locations with suspected contamination have been identified, and corrective work is underway, they added.

Patel said 63 surveillance teams have been deployed in Gandhinagar so far. Around 10,000 houses have been surveyed, and nearly 38,000 people have been contacted as part of door-to-door surveillance and awareness drives. A rapid response team comprising physicians and microbiologists has also been formed to monitor patients and assess the spread.