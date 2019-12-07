NHRC team quizzes docs, visits site where four men were killed

india

Updated: Dec 07, 2019 23:39 IST

A team of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Saturday questioned doctors who conducted the autopsy on the bodies of four rape accused who were killed in an alleged encounter killing in Telangana’s Shadnagar early on Friday.

The seven-member NHRC team, which included three forensic experts, also visited the site where the men, arrested on November 29, were shot dead after they allegedly attacked the police.

Mohammad Ali, alias Mohammad Arif, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen Kumar and Chintakunta Chenna Keshavulu, all in their twenties, were accused of gang-raping and killing a 26-year-old veterinarian at Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad on the intervening night of November 27 and 28.

They were taken to the scene for the re-enactment of the crime early on Friday. The four men attacked the police team escorting them and were killed in retaliatory firing, according to the police.

After landing in Hyderabad, the NHRC team drove straightaway to a government hospital in Mahabubnagar, where the bodies of the four accused have been preserved after their post-mortem. The Telangana high court on Friday night asked the authorities to preserve the bodies till 8pm on December 9.

They called the doctors from the Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad who conducted the autopsy. “They questioned the doctors for a long time over the way they had conducted the autopsy and got their doubts clarified,” said a hospital staffer who did not want to be named.

Later, the NHRC team went to the mortuary again and made a detailed inspection of the bullet injuries.

“They also had an interaction with the relatives of the three accused before leaving for Hyderabad. The family members of Ch Chenna Kesavulu from Gudigandla village did not come to Mahabubnagar to speak to the NHRC members,” said the staff member quoted above.

On their way back to Hyderabad, the NHRC team visited the encounter site at Chatanpalli near Shadnagar. They are expected to meet top officials of the Cyberabad Police on Sunday.

“They visited the scene of the crime and are in the process of investigation,” DCP (Shamshabad Zone) N Prakash Reddy told reporters.

Amidst a raging debate on the police action, the widow of one of the accused squatted on a road along with some others at her village in Narayanpet district on Friday, alleging that injustice has been done to her.

“How many are there in jail for having made mistakes...They should also be shot dead... We will not bury the bodies till then,” said Renuka, the pregnant wife of Chenna Keshavulu, who was killed by the police in the alleged encounter on Friday.