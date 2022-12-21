Home / India News / NHRC visits Bihar hooch tragedy site, govt terms it ‘propaganda‘

NHRC visits Bihar hooch tragedy site, govt terms it ‘propaganda‘

india news
Published on Dec 21, 2022 12:33 AM IST

As a team of the NHRC arrived in Bihar on Tuesday to take stock of the hooch tragedy, deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav alleged that the rights panel visit is a 'propaganda by the Centre to defame the state government.

Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav.
Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav.
ByAvinash Kumar, Patna

As a team of the National Human Rights Commission arrived in Bihar on Tuesday to take stock of the hooch tragedy, deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav alleged that the rights panel visit is a “propaganda” by the BJP-led Centre to defame the state government.

Also Read: BJP continues its protest over Saran hooch tragedy on the last day of Winter session

The ruling JD(U) alleged that constitutional institutions were being misused.

At least 42 people have been killed in the tragedy in Saran district.

“The BJP is scared at the pace we are working towards fulfilling the promise of providing 10 lakh jobs. Today itself, the cabinet has approved recruitment of more than 75,000 personnel in the home department,” Yadav said.

Also Read: CPI-ML delegation meets CM; demands compensation for Saran hooch victims

“A propaganda is on to defame this government. I wonder whether the NHRC delegates have come on their own accord or they have been sent by those pulling the strings. Why did the commission never care to visit Madhya Pradesh and Haryana, where more hooch deaths have taken place than in Bihar by the Centre’s own admission in Parliament?” he added.

Meanwhile, in Lok Sabha BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said: “In a dry state, such huge smuggling of liquor cannot happen without the involvement of the police. This is a crime and Nitish Kumar cannot escape the responsibility.”

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Avinash Kumar

    Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out