India News
india news

NIA arrests former member of LTTE intelligence wing from Chennai

The National Investigation Agency has arrested a former member of the intelligence wing of Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) -in connection with its probe into smuggling of arms and drugs from Pakistan to Sri Lanka. (HT PHOTO.)
Updated on Oct 06, 2021 06:06 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a former member of the intelligence wing of Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) -- Satkunam alias Sabesan - in connection with its probe into smuggling of arms and drugs from Pakistan to Sri Lanka and utilising the proceeds for furthering and supporting the revival of the Tamil militant organisation.

Sabesan, 47, a Sri Lankan citizen, was arrested from Chennai, where he was currently residing, on Tuesday.

The central anti-terror probe agency had taken over an investigation earlier this year against six Sri Lankan nationals following seizure of five AK47 rifles, thousands of 9 mm ammunition along with 300 kgs of heroin after a fishing vessel - Ravihansi - was intercepted by the Coast Guard of the coast of Minicoy in Lakshwadeep on March 18.

The NIA probe has so far revealed that Sabesan had arranged conspiracy meetings of sympathisers of LTTE in India. “He had played a crucial role in routing the proceeds of drugs trafficking to former LTTE cadres in Sri Lanka for the revival of LTTE,” the agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

Wednesday, October 06, 2021
