NIA arrests J&K activist in terror funding case

The raids were carried at Sonwar and Amira Kadal localities. The NIA sleuths were accompanied by local police and CRPF during these raids.
The case was registered by the NIA under sections of the IPC and the UAPA on November 6.(HT File Photo)
Published on Nov 23, 2021 03:59 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Srinagar

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested human rights activist Khurram Parvaz after conducting raids at his office and residence here in connection with a terror funding case, people familiar with the matter said.

The raids were carried at Sonwar and Amira Kadal localities. The NIA sleuths were accompanied by local police and CRPF during these raid, the people cited above said on condition of anonymity. Some documents and electronic equipment were also seized during the raids.

The case was registered by the NIA under sections of the IPC and the UAPA on November 6. Parvez is the programme coordinator of Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society.

