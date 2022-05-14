Home / India News / NIA arrests two men over links with Dawood
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two persons for their alleged links with fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his close associate Shakeel Shaikh, officials said.
On February 3, the NIA had registered the case against Dawood Ibrahim and others for their alleged involvement in various illegal activities.
Published on May 14, 2022 12:30 AM IST
ByManish Pathak and Charul Shah, Mumbai

The two, who were identified as Arif Abubakar Shaikh of Goregaon and Shabbir Abubakar Shaikh of Mira Road, were arrested on Thursday and sent to NIA custody till May 20 by a special NIA court on Friday, they added.

The court’s move came after the anti-terror agency said that huge amount of cash and incriminating material were recovered from the men. The men’s statement revealed that they had received the money from Ibrahim’s D-gang through hawala channels. On February 3, the NIA had registered the case against Dawood and others for their alleged involvement in various illegal activities. htc

