NIA arrests ULFA suspect in Bengaluru

ByCoovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru
Sep 27, 2024 06:48 AM IST

The National Investigation Agency has arrested a 29-year-old man in Bengaluru for allegedly being linked to banned terror outfit United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA), a police officer said on Thursday.

The suspect, identified as Girish Bora, alias Gautam, was apprehended from the city’s outskirts in the Jigani area (File photo)

Jigani police inspector N Manjunath said that the suspect, identified as Girish Bora, alias Gautam, was apprehended from the city’s outskirts in the Jigani area, where he had been living under a false identity, on Tuesday night.

He said: “After receiving information from NIA officials about a suspected militant in Bengaluru, we deployed our team to assist them in the arrest. The NIA took him into custody after producing him before the additional chief metropolitan magistrate (ACMM) court on Wednesday and then left for Guwahati. The accused had been in the city for just 15 days, staying at a friend’s house with his wife.”

He further said that Bora, who had been employed as a security guard at a private company, had likely fled to Assam after planting an improvised explosive device (IED) in Guwahati last August. The authorities suspected that he had been planning further activities from Bengaluru.

The arrest followed the interrogation of an accomplice, who was earlier arrested in connection with planting IEDs at multiple locations in Guwahati. Bora’s whereabouts were revealed during the investigation, leading to action by NIA.

NIA officials seized Bora’s mobile phone and important documents during the operation. Further investigations are underway to determine whether Bora was involved in other terror-related activities while in Bengaluru, the police officer added.

