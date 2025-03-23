New Delhi, The National Investigation Agency has chargesheeted four terror operatives of the Babbar Khalsa International terrorist organisation in the September 2024 Chandigarh grenade attack case, an official statement said on Sunday. NIA chargesheets four Khalistani terror operatives in Chandigarh grenade attack case

The accused include Pakistan-based designated terrorist Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda, and US-based Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passi, it said.

In the chargesheet filed before the Special NIA court, Chandigarh, all four accused persons have been charged under multiple sections of the Unlawful Activities Act , the Explosive Substances Act, and other related provisions, for their roles in planning and supporting the attack.

The two terrorists Rinda and Happy Passi were the primary handlers and conspirators behind the attack, said the statement issued by the NIA.

They had provided logistical support, terror funds, weapons, and ammunition to India-based on-ground operatives in Chandigarh for executing the grenade attack, it said.

The September 2024 attack was intended to target a retired officer of Punjab Police, who the assailants believed to be the occupant of the house, the statement said.

Investigations revealed that Rinda, along with Happy Passia, had orchestrated the conspiracy to strike terror among law enforcement officials and the general public through the grenade attack, as part of the broader aim to promote BKI's terrorist agenda, it added.

They had recruited local operatives, namely Rohan Masih and Vishal Masih, who were tasked with carrying out the attack under their direct instructions, the probe agency said.

Rinda and Happy directed the other accused, Rohan Masih and Vishal Masih, to conduct reconnaissance on the target twice before hurling the grenade, investigations revealed, it said.

Investigations in the case are continuing and NIA is trying to track down other members of the BKI terror group and dismantle its network in India.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.