NIA conducts raids at 62 places in Andhra and Telangana; one held

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday announced the arrest of one person suspected to have connections with the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist), during the day-long raids carried out across 62 locations in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, an official statement from the agency said.

According to the NIA statement, the multiple raids led to the arrest of Chandra Narasimhulu, a state executive committee member of the Pragathiseela Karmika Samakhya (PKS) from Andhra Pradesh’s Satya Sai district.

“A pistol, along with 14 rounds, was seized from the location,” it said.

Similarly, an amount of ₹13 lakh was seized from one of the premises of a Maoist sympathiser in Kadapa district, while Maoist literature and documents were seized from other locations.

It said the raids were conducted in 53 different locations in Guntur, Palnadu, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Prakasam, Bapatla, Eluru, East Godavari D R Ambedkar Konasema, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Nellore, Tirupati, Kadapa Satya Sai, Anantapur, and Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh, besides nine locations in Telangana’s Hyderabad, Mahabub Nagar, Hanumakonda, Ranga Reddy and Adilabad districts.

The arrested accused’s custodial interrogation is expected to yield further information about the conspiracy relating to the attempts of various frontal organisations to further the activities of the proscribed CPI (Maoist) outfit, the NIA said in the statement.

The frontal organisations include Civil Liberties Committee (CLC), Amarula Bandhu Mitrula Sangham (ABMS), Chaitanya Mahila Sangham (CMS), Kula Nirmulana Porata Samithi (KNPS), Patriotic Democratic Movement (PDM), Pragathiseela Karmika Samakhya (PKS), Praja Kala Mandali (PKM), Revolutionary Writers Association (RWA) or Viplava Rachaitala Sangam (VIRASAM), Human Rights Forum (HRF), Committee for the Release of Political Prisoners (CRPP) and Indian Association of Peoples Lawyers (IAPL).

“The NIA investigations so far have revealed that leaders and members of these frontal organisations were extending support to the CPI (Maoist), which was banned as a terrorist outfit in 2009. The premises raided today belonged to members and cadres of the frontal organisations,” it said.

The raids were carried out in connection with a case initially registered by the Munchingput police of Alluri Sitarama Raju district on November 23 2020, based on information relating to the movement of Maoists and transportation of Maoist literature in the Munchingput area.

The police had intercepted one Pangi Naganna, while he was carrying Maoist revolutionary literature books, medicines, Red colour banner cloth, electrical wire bundles, Nippo batteries and pamphlets to hand over to the Maoist cadres. “Detailed interrogation of Naganna had revealed that the items were handed over to him by the leaders of the frontal organisations,” the statement said.

On May 21, 2021, the NIA had filed a chargesheet against seven accused before the Special Court, Vijayawada. Of these seven people, five belonged to frontal organisations, namely ABMS, CMS, PKS, PDM and PKM, it added.

