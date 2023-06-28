NIA raids houses of absconding suspects in murder of BJYM member Praveen Nettaru

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday carried out searches at the houses of three absconding suspects in the case related to Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) member Praveen Nettaru’s murder in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district in July last year, people familiar with the matter said. NIA said PFI has been indulging in targeted hate killings. (HT PHOTO)

The raids were conducted as part of NIA’s efforts to arrest the absconders including Abdul Nasir and Abdul Rahaman. Electronic gadgets and documents were recovered during the searches.

“All three are suspected of harbouring the main assailants of Parveen Nettaru at various hideouts across Karnataka and Tamil Nadu...five other accused are still absconding in the case, which NIA had taken over in August 2022,” NIA said in a statement on Wednesday.

So far, 21 people, including the absconders, have been charge sheeted under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, Indian Penal Code, and the Arms Act.

The Popular Front of India (PFI)’s “Killer Squads” or “Service Teams” are accused of hacking Nettaru to death.

NIA said PFI has been indulging in such targeted hate killings to drive a communal wedge and spread communal hatred with its ultimate objective of establishing Islamic rule in India by 2047. “Efforts to track down the absconding accused are continuing.”