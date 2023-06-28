Home / India News / NIA raids houses of absconding suspects in murder of BJYM member Praveen Nettaru

NIA raids houses of absconding suspects in murder of BJYM member Praveen Nettaru

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 28, 2023 10:11 AM IST

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) member Praveen Nettaru was murdered in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district in July last year

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday carried out searches at the houses of three absconding suspects in the case related to Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) member Praveen Nettaru’s murder in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district in July last year, people familiar with the matter said.

NIA said PFI has been indulging in targeted hate killings. (HT PHOTO)
NIA said PFI has been indulging in targeted hate killings. (HT PHOTO)

The raids were conducted as part of NIA’s efforts to arrest the absconders including Abdul Nasir and Abdul Rahaman. Electronic gadgets and documents were recovered during the searches.

“All three are suspected of harbouring the main assailants of Parveen Nettaru at various hideouts across Karnataka and Tamil Nadu...five other accused are still absconding in the case, which NIA had taken over in August 2022,” NIA said in a statement on Wednesday.

So far, 21 people, including the absconders, have been charge sheeted under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, Indian Penal Code, and the Arms Act.

The Popular Front of India (PFI)’s “Killer Squads” or “Service Teams” are accused of hacking Nettaru to death.

NIA said PFI has been indulging in such targeted hate killings to drive a communal wedge and spread communal hatred with its ultimate objective of establishing Islamic rule in India by 2047. “Efforts to track down the absconding accused are continuing.”

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
murder case national investigation agency bharatiya janata yuva morcha + 1 more
murder case national investigation agency bharatiya janata yuva morcha
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out