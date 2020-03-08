e-paper
NIA court sends two Pulwama accused to 7-day police custody

The two accused were arrested on Friday in connection with the attack that claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel on February 14, 2019.

india Updated: Mar 08, 2020 04:46 IST
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Hindustan Times, Jammu
A National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Jammu remanded Pulwama terror attack accused Waiz Ul Islam and Mohammad Abbas in seven-day police custody on Saturday. The two accused were arrested on Friday in connection with the attack that claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel on February 14, 2019.

Pronouncing the order, special judge Subash C Gupta said: “Keeping in view the facts, circumstances of the case, gravity and heinousness of the crime, submissions made by the NIA and the stage of the investigation of the case, the court is of the considered view that the custodial interrogation of the accused is imperative to facilitate the ongoing investigation.”

“During initial interrogation, accused Waiz ul Islam has disclosed that he used his Amazon online shopping account to procure chemicals for making IEDs, batteries and other accessories on the directions of Pakistani JeM terrorists,” the NIA release was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

An NIA spokesperson said on Friday that, during initial investigation, Islam, a resident of Srinagar, disclosed that he used his Amazon shopping account to procure the chemicals for making IEDs, as well as batteries and other accessories on the directions of Pakistani Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists.

Wazi-ul-Islam had allegedly procured chemicals online for making the IED used in the Pulwama attack.

Waiz-ul-Islam (19) is a resident of Srinagar’s Bagh-e-Mehtab locality and Mohammad Abbass Rather (32) is a resident of Hakripora village in Pulwama district.

Rather had given shelter at his home to Jaish terrorist and IED expert Mohammad Umar after he came to Kashmir in April-May 2018.

Further, Rather also harboured JeM terrorists, namely Adil Ahmad Dar (the suicide bomber), Sameer Ahmed Dar and Kamran (Pakistani) at his house a number of times in the run up to the Pulwama attack.

The arrests took to five the number of those arrested in the Pulwama attack case. Three days back, the NIA arrested a father-daughter duo from Hakripora for providing shelter to the Pulwama terror accused.

