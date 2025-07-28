NIA denies phone call facilities to Tahawwur Rana

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has declined permission to the Tihar jail authorities to let 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana avail regular phone call facilities to speak to his family, people familiar with the matter said. Tahawwur Rana, through his legal aid counsel, Piyush Sachdeva, made an application seeking a regular phone call facility from jail.(HT Photo)

The development came after the deputy inspector general (DIG) of Delhi Prisons, in a status report filed before special judge (NIA) Chanderjit Singh on Saturday, submitted that the federal agency refused a no-objection certificate (NOC) on Rana being allowed to speak to his family once every month on a regular basis, citing a security threat. HT has seen a copy of the report.

The court listed the matter for hearing on August 1, when it is likely to take a call on whether to accept NIA’s contentions against the phone calls or not.

Earlier this month, Rana, the 64-year-old Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman, through his legal-aid counsel Piyush Sachdeva, moved an application, seeking a regular phone call facility from jail.

The plea said Rana wanted to speak to his family in Canada as part of his fundamental right as an undertrial. It also argued that the phone call facility would allow Rana to consult his family on the further legal course in the case.

On June 9, special judge Singh of the Patiala House court permitted Rana to make a one-time phone call from Tihar jail to speak to his family, under the condition that it be conducted strictly in accordance with Tihar’s jail manual and rules.

Notably, the court also sought Tihar jail’s stand on granting Rana monthly phone call access and directed the jail administration to submit a detailed report on the feasibility and conditions of such access within 10 days.