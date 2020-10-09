NIA detains activist Father Stan Swamy in Bhima-Koregaon violence case

india

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 07:32 IST

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday detained Ranchi-based human rights activist Father Stan Swamy for questioning in the Bhima-Koregaon violence case.

Swamy (83) had, in the past, denied involvement in the case. Two NIA officials, who didn’t wish to be named, confirmed that they have detained Swamy in Ranchi in connection with its probe in Bhima-Koregaon case.

They said that there are high chances that Swamy will be arrested by early morning on Friday and refused to provide information why he was being questioned again.

“Yes, we had called Stan Swamy for questioning today and he is at NIA office in Ranchi currently being interrogated about his role. He hasn’t been arrested yet. Let’s wait till morning,” said one of the officers. The case relates to an Elgar Parishad event of December 31, 2017.

Swamy was questioned for two hours on August 7 in Ranchi and was later summoned to the NIA office in Mumbai for further questioning. In a statement, Swamy said after six weeks of silence he was summoned to appear in Mumbai and he had informed the agency that he would not be able to undertake the journey because of his old age and pandemic.