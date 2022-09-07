NIA files charge sheets against 4 HNLC terrorists in Meghalaya blast case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday filed charge sheets against four Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) terrorists in connection with a blast that took place behind the staff quarters of Star Cement Factory Colony Lane in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills on December 12, 2020, the anti-terror agency said in a communique.

The charge sheets were filed in the NIA special court in Shillong Tuesday evening.

“The charge sheets were filed against four accused persons in the case pertaining to an explosion that took place behind the staff quarters of the Star Cement Factory Colony Lane by HNLC, an Unlawful Association notified under the UA(P) Act,1967,” NIA said.

While the case was fist registered as FIR no. 130(12)/2020 on December 13, 2020 at Lumshnong police station in East Jaintia Hills district, the investigating agency re-registered it on March 15, 2021.

“The investigation has revealed that the explosion was carried out by HNLC terrorists as the owner of the Star Cement Ltd did not pay illegal tax demanded by Marius Rynjah alias Hep Koit, the self-styled finance-cum social cultural secretary of the HNLC,” the statement added.

The charge sheet was filed against Bobby Marwein alias Regan Marwein alias Wanbor Khardewsaw alias Lung alias William, (self styled chairman-cum-commander-in-chief), a resident of Islapunjee at Moulvibazar in Bangladesh under Section 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Section 6 of Explosive Substances Act and sections 10 and 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, or UA(P) Act.

The agency also filed a charge sheet against Sainkupar Nongtraw alias Deng Deng, a resident of Nunchera in Bangladesh under Section 120B of IPC, Section 6 of the Explosive Substances Act and Sections 10 and 13 of the UA(P) Act.

Another charge sheet against Marius Rynjah alias Hep Koit, a resident of Baranumber (Barapunjee) in Bangladesh was filed under Section 120B of IPC, Section 6 of Explosive Substances Act and Sections 10 and 13 of UA(P) Act.

The anti-terror agency has also filed charge sheet against the fourth accused Emmanuel Suchen alias Shwa, a resident of Lumshnong village under Sections 120B, 324, 449 of IPC, Sections 3 and 4 of Explosive Substances Act and Sections 10 and 13 of UA(P) Act.