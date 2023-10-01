News / India News / NIA files charge sheet in Kerala train arson case

NIA files charge sheet in Kerala train arson case

ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Oct 01, 2023 11:01 PM IST

The charge sheet, filed on Friday, says Saifi, the sole accused in the case, had sprinkled petrol on passengers and set the bogey on fire with a lighter, with the intention to kill people.

The National Investigation Agency has pressed charges against the sole accused in the Kerala train arson case, in which three passengers, including a child, were killed, and nine others were injured in April.

The D1 coach of Alappuzha- Kannur Executive Express was set on fire on April 2. (HT Archives)
The D1 coach of Alappuzha- Kannur Executive Express was set on fire on April 2. (HT Archives)

The accused, Shahrukh alias Shahrukh Saifi (27), is accused of committing the terror act by setting the D1 Coach of Alappuzha- Kannur Executive Express on fire on April 2.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The charge sheet, filed on Friday, says Saifi, the sole accused in the case, had sprinkled petrol on passengers and set the bogey on fire with a lighter, with the intention to kill people.

A resident of Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi, Saifi boarded the Alappuzha- Kannur Executive Express, committed the terror act, and continued to travel in the same train till Kannur, before escaping to Ratnagiri in Maharashtra, where he was arrested. He travelled to Kerala from New Delhi on March 31 and reached the state on April 2.

The accused bought the fuel from a petrol pump in Shoranur and a lighter from a store at Shoranur Railway Station.

“NIA investigations show that Saifi had chosen Kerala for the act involving terror and arson as he wanted to commit his jihadi act in a location where he would not be recognised,” the federal agency said in a statement on Saturday. “He had intended to return to normal life after the commission of the act aimed at creating terror in the minds of the general public.”

“The accused was self-radicalised through various online propaganda material available on social media in favour of violent extremism and jihad, as propagated by radical Islamic preachers of Indian and foreign nationalities,” it added. “In this process, he followed radical and hardline Islamic preachers, including those who are Pakistan-based, on social media platforms. He had committed the arson as a jihadi terror act in pursuance of the online radicalisation.”

The case was registered at Kozhikode railway police station and was later taken over by a special investigation team in Kerala. The federal agency took over the probe on April 17.

During the course of its investigation, the agency conducted searches in 10 locations in Delhi and seized digital devices. Several witnesses were questioned and CCTV footage from the railway station were seized.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out