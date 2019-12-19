e-paper
Thursday, Dec 19, 2019
NIA files second chargesheet in Manipur Rifles arms theft case

The weapons belonged to the state police and had been kept at Manipur Rifles headquarters in Imphal.

Dec 19, 2019
The NIA headquarters at CGO Complex in New Delhi.
The NIA headquarters at CGO Complex in New Delhi. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)
         

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed second supplementary chargesheet in its probe related to arms and ammunition theft from Second Manipur Rifles Battalion.

The NIA spokesperson said that the chargesheet has been filed against two persons - H Talung Phungpinemei and Lunsei Kipgen, cadres of Kuki National Front (P) - under terror charges and Arms Act.

It is alleged that 56 number of 9mm pistols along with loaded magazines were stolen from Second Manipur Rifles Arms Kote in Imphal sometime between 2014 and 2016 which had gone into the hands of several terror groups.

The weapons belonged to the state police and had been kept at Manipur Rifles headquarters in Imphal. Further investigation is underway.

The NIA is proving other instances pertaining to arms theft in the northeast. The insurgent groups in the northeastern states have operated for a long time using arms stolen from security forces and this pilferage has to come down, said an official.

