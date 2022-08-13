NIA makes 9th arrest over Udaipur tailor’s murder

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a ninth person accused of involvement in the brutal killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal Teli in Rajasthan’s Udaipur in June, the agency said on Friday.

The accused identified as Muslim Khan, 41, a resident of Pratapgarh in Rajasthan, allegedly played an “active role” in the conspiracy and was arrested on August 10, a statement issued by the central agency said.

Earlier, on July 21, eight accused Mohammad Javed, 19, who had “played an important role in the conspiracy to kill Kanhaiya Lal by conducting reconnaissance and passing on information about Lal’s presence at his shop to the main killer – Riyaz Attari – prior to the gruesome attack,” was arrested.

The nine arrests were made on different dates — June 29, July 1, 9 and 21 and August 10 — as the probe is ongoing by the central agency .

On June 28, the two accused, Riyaz and Gaus Mohammad, had hacked Lal to death for supporting former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s contentious remarks on Prophet Mohammed. The accused captured the killing on their phones and had also issued a threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they posed with the knives used in the murder. The duo was arrested hours after the crime the same day.

Attari is allegedly linked to a Karachi based religious organisation, Dawat-e-Islami, and was reportedly in touch with people in Pakistan, the probe stated. As per the Dawat-e-Islami website, established in 1981, it is a global non-political Islamic organisation working for propagation of the Quran and Sunnah.

Investigations have revealed so far that all the accused persons were self-radicalised.

Besides the Udaipur killing, the NIA is also probing the murder of a chemist in Maharashtra’s Amravati district on June 21. The chemist, Umesh Kolhe (54), was also allegedly murdered for his social media posts supporting Sharma.

No organised gang or terror outfit has so far claimed responsibility for both the Udaipur and Amravati killings. Investigators are also trying to ascertain if there is a link between the two cases.

Sharma’s comments on Prophet Mohammed during a TV debate on May 26 triggered an international outcry and domestic protests.