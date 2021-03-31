NIA probe in Mansukh Hiran’s murder confirms ‘smothering’ as cause of death

The National Investigation Agency’s initial findings in the murder of businessman Manuskh Hiran reveal that he was smothered to death before being thrown into the Thane Creek, which is consistent with the probe of the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), people familiar with the development said.

“Several handkerchiefs had been stuffed into Hiran’s mouth and it appears his face had been covered ‘tightly’ with another big cloth, due to which he could not breathe. There was some struggle but seems he had been adequately overpowered,” said an officer who didn’t want to be named.

The agency, however, doesn’t want to conclude anything yet till an official opinion is given by the team of medical experts, who are currently examining the post mortem report along with other evidence.

The post mortem conducted on March 5 stated that Hiran’s “mouth was closed, tongue within mouth” and “foul smelling blood tinged fluid oozing from nostrils”. It added that there was ‘abrasion over the face on the left side at zygomatic area; abrasion over left nostril, upper part; abrasion over right side cheek along ramus of mandible up to chin on right side and abrasion over face 1 cm lateral to outer canthus of right eye”.

Hiran’s body had been recovered from the creek along the Mumbra-Reti-Bunder Road on March 5.

NIA investigations, about the motive of the murder, have so far revealed that arrested Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze decided to kill Hiran after the latter refused to take the blame for planting the explosive-laden vehicle outside the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani on February 25, as first reported by HT.

The agency is also sure that Vaze was physically present at the murder scene, which is suspected to be Gaumukh Chowpatty, when Hiran was killed but it is gathering more evidence regarding his whereabouts at that time. Apart from Vaze, co-accused -- Naresh Gour (a bookie) and Vinayak Shinde (a convicted Constable) and several officers of CIU (Crime Intelligence Unit) are being interrogated on this aspect but they have been giving contradictory statements, which need further verification, according to the second officer.

The systematic destruction of evidence after Hiran’s murder was in “panic”, according to the first officer, as ATS had taken over the murder investigation and NIA was knocking at the door.

The central agency had taken over the Antilia bomb scare probe on March 8 and arrested Vaze on March 13. It has been found that Vaze made the whole plan to restore his lost credibility by solving a sensational case in record time and prove his worth to the Mumbai police brass, as exclusively reported by HT.

“We are not rushing the probe. It’s clear that Vaze is the main conspirator in both the incidents. Those who helped him in Antilia explosive planting and then murder of Hiran are almost identified but we don’t want to jump to any conclusion till we have joined every loose end. We will unearth the entire conspiracy very soon,” said a third officer.

NIA also wants to make sure if the whole CIU (Crime Intelligence Unit), which was then headed by Vaze, was aware of the plan to murder Hiran.