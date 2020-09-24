e-paper
Home / Bengaluru / NIA, probing Bengaluru riots cases, raids 30 locations, arrests Sayed Saddiq Ali who the agency says is key conspirator

NIA, probing Bengaluru riots cases, raids 30 locations, arrests Sayed Saddiq Ali who the agency says is key conspirator

According to the NIA, 44-year-old Ali is a key conspirator in the riots which ravaged the city last month. Four people were killed in the violence, including three in the police firing.

bengaluru Updated: Sep 24, 2020 18:57 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at 30 locations in Bengaluru in connection with its probe in last month’s riots.

It arrested Sayed Saddiq Ali, a bank recovery agency in connection with the riots. According to the NIA, 44-year-old Ali is a key conspirator in the riots which ravaged the city last month. Four people were killed in the violence, including three in the police firing.

The riots had broken out on the night of August 11 over an alleged derogatory social media post by the relative of a Congress MLA.

The NIA had formally taken over the probe in the riots case on Tuesday. It said that Ali had been absconding since the night the riots took place.

The agency further said that it found airgun, pellets, sharp weapons and iron rods during the searches. It also said some digital devices and many incriminating documents related to Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) were recovered in the raids.

More than 300 people, including some SDPI members, have been arrested in connection with the arson and violence in the city on August 11 night, targeting the Pulakeshinagar Congress MLA R Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy and his sister over a purported inflammatory social media post.

The BJP has blamed the SDPI, a political outfit of Popular Front of India, for the riots and demanded a ban on the organisation.

The SDPI has however rejected the charges as ‘baseless’.

Bengaluru riots cases: Nia raids 30 locations, arrests Sayed Saddiq Ali
Experts say second wave of Covid-19 at peak in Delhi, says CM Kejriwal
'Witch-hunt by 3 central agencies': Rhea Chakraborty to court
Cross-border terror among key challenges for Saarc: Jaishankar
Covid-19: Mamata Banerjee announces guidelines for Durga Puja celebrations in Bengal
Shocked, devastated: Cricket fraternity mourns as Jones passes away
Six months since lockdown: Covid crisis far from over, say scientists
Quick Switch to the rescue—here's what Radhika Madan's boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
