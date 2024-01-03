NIA raids 31 locations across Raj, Haryana in Karni Sena chief Gogamedi murder

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday launched raids at 31 locations in Rajasthan and Haryana in connection with the murder of Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi last month, people familiar with the development said. hri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was shot dead in December. (ANI)

Gogamedi was shot dead at his residence by three assailants on December 5, 2023, sparking protests in Rajasthan. Gangster Rohit Godara who is linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang took responsibility for the murder on a social media post, saying Gogamedi was backing his enemies.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The ministry of home affairs (MHA) had asked the NIA to take over the probe to look into the possible angle of a larger conspiracy.

The federal agency is learnt to have questioned few suspects after registering a case and the searches on Wednesday are being carried out based on their interrogation, said an official, who didn’t want to be named.

Also Read: Gangster’s partner under lens for Rajput Karni Sena chief’s murder

Jaipur Police had arrested two shooters involved in Gogamedi’s killing from Chandigarh, five days after the incident.

Gangster Bishnoi, in custody since 2015, has been operating his terror-crime syndicate from jails in different states.

NIA is already investigating activities of the Bishnoi gang in various parts of the country and abroad including association with pro-Khalistan elements.