e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / NIA raids 7 locations in Kerala in connection with terror outfit

NIA raids 7 locations in Kerala in connection with terror outfit

All of them reportedly fled to Syria. The NIA had registered a case against them last year.

india Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 22:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
File photo.
File photo.
         

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted raids at seven locations in Thrissur and Kozhikkode districts of Kerala in connection with some absconding accused belonging to a terror outfit called Juna Al Aqsa.

In a release, the NIA said houses of seven people were being searched - Mohammad Faaz, Mohammad Ihthisham, Abdul Sammeh, Rayeez Rehiman, Nabeel Mohmmad, Mohammad Shaheen and Mohammad Ameer. All of them reportedly fled to Syria. The NIA had registered a case against them last year.

Also read: 20 passengers from UK test positive for Covid-19, states begin contact tracing

The NIA said that during the raids it seized nine mobile phones, fifteen SIM cards, an iPad, six laptops, three memory cards and various other documents. Before fleeing to Syria some of them also funded terror activities in the country and brainwashed many youngsters. In September, the agency had raided several locations in Ernakulam in Kerala and Murshidabad in West Bengal and arrested nine persons associated with the Al Qaeda.

tags
top news
20 passengers from UK test positive for Covid-19, states begin contact tracing
20 passengers from UK test positive for Covid-19, states begin contact tracing
India, Japan sign deal to boost cooperation between steel industries
India, Japan sign deal to boost cooperation between steel industries
Dr Fauci calls UK travel ban ‘dramatic step’ to contain new Covid variant
Dr Fauci calls UK travel ban ‘dramatic step’ to contain new Covid variant
Rahul Gandhi-led delegation to meet Prez with 20 mn signatures against laws
Rahul Gandhi-led delegation to meet Prez with 20 mn signatures against laws
Farmers’ protest: All you need to know about Kisan Diwas
Farmers’ protest: All you need to know about Kisan Diwas
Jagannath temple set to reopen on Wednesday in a graded manner
Jagannath temple set to reopen on Wednesday in a graded manner
Yuzvendra Chahal marries Dhanashree Verma in Gurugram, see pics
Yuzvendra Chahal marries Dhanashree Verma in Gurugram, see pics
Covid vaccine: How will Delhi airport store & transport doses? CEO explains
Covid vaccine: How will Delhi airport store & transport doses? CEO explains
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesWinter Solstice 2020PM ModiIndia vs AustraliaFacebook

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In