NIA raids houses of 7 ISIS-linked men for plotting to kill Hindu leaders

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday carried out an early morning raid on the houses of seven persons in various parts of Tamil Nadu for their alleged links with the terrorist group ISIS.

The raids were conducted at Otteri in Chennai, Tindivanam near Villupuram, Kuniyamuthur, Ukkadam, and Variety Hall Road in Coimbatore district between 6.45 am to 8.30 am.

Last September, the NIA had arrested the seven accused: Ismail, Ashiq, Salaudin, Samsudeen, Jaffer Siddique, Anwar and Faizal on charges of conspiring to murder fundamentalist Hindu outfit leaders like Arjun Sampath and Anbu Mari.

During enquiry, the Special Investigation Division (SID) of the Tamil Nadu CB-CID found out that they had connections with the ISIS movement.

Following this, the Union home ministry has ordered the NIA to probe the case. From inputs collected from the accused, the NIA suspects that the seven could have conspired to eliminate more Hindu outfit leaders in the state. Hence, they conducted the searches, said an official familiar with the development.

According to sources, the NIA sleuths have seized CDs, bank transaction documents and books spreading fundamentalist ideology.

NIA is also probing the murder of C Sasikumar, a Coimbatore-based spokesperson of Hindu Munnani, an organisation associated with the RSS.

First Published: Dec 19, 2018 17:08 IST