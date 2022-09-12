Home / India News / Raids in north India has no connection with Moose Wala murder: NIA

Raids in north India has no connection with Moose Wala murder: NIA

Published on Sep 12, 2022 06:55 PM IST

Sidhu Moose Wala, a prominent singer in the Punjabi music industry and a leader of the Congress, was shot dead on May 29 by six shooters in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led state government curtailed his security cover.

ByHarshit Sabarwal | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday said raids being carried out at 50 locations across north India had no connection with the murder case of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moose Wala.

A statement of the agency shared by news agency ANI read, "The case of Sidhu Moose Wala murder is not under investigation by NIA."

Moose Wala, a prominent singer in the Punjabi music industry and a leader of the Congress, was shot dead on May 29 by six shooters in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led state government curtailed his security cover. A number of arrests have been made in the case, including that of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Canada-based Punjabi gangster Goldy Brar has claimed responsibility for the murder.

The NIA said its raids conducted across Haryana, Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan among other places on Monday were related to the investigation of cases against activities of gangsters having serious international and inter-state ramifications.

The NIA's action comes days after the federal agency got a nod from the Union home ministry to uproot the network of organised terror gangs involved in the killing, smuggling and other unlawful activities, and acting like terrorists in various states.

These gang members indulged in extortion, drug smuggling, and other organised criminal activities to finance their nefarious designs, the agency said as reported by ANI.

The raids were being carried out in coordination with state police forces. In Delhi, the NIA carried out raids at Tajpur village linked to gangster Neeraj Bawana, who was one of the most wanted men in the national capital till his arrest in 2015.

In Haryana's Yamunanagar, raids were carried out at the residence of gangster Kala Rana. Similar raids were also carried out at the residence of gangster Vinay Deora in Punjab's Faridkot.

(With agency inputs)

