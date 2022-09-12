Crackdown on organised terror gangs: NIA launches raids across north India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday launched raids at 50 locations across north India as part of a crackdown on “organised terror gangs” involved in targeting killings, extortion, kidnappings, smuggling of arms, narco-terrorism, turf wars, and other illegal activities, people familiar with the matter said.

Among those being raided include members of Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldie Brar gang involved in the murder of singer Siddhu Moosewala and their rival gangs of Neeraj Bawania, Davinder Bambiha, Kaushal Chaudhary, Sunil alias Tillu Tajpuriya, Dilpreet, and Sukhpreet alias Budha as well as members of a syndicate run by absconding terrorist Harvinder Rinda in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan, officials said.

The residential premises, hideouts, prisons from where these gangs operate and other places were being covered in the raids, which are part of a “larger conspiracy” probe taken up by the central anti-terror probe agency.

As part of the probe, the NIA will look into these gangs’ links with Pakistan-based terror outfits, ISI, and arms suppliers amid reports that they are involved in large-scale anti-national activities.

The Delhi Police’s Special Cell last month registered two cases under terror charges, which have been taken over by the NIA, said an officer.

Union home minister Amit Shah ordered the action. Shah has asked the central agencies to ensure gangs do not create unrest and targeted killings do not take place.