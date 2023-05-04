Home / India News / NIA searches 14 locations in Bihar, Jharkhand in CPI (Maoist) conspiracy case

ByShishir Gupta
May 04, 2023 01:42 PM IST

The NIA seized incriminating documents relating to the activities of the banned outfit, several mobile phones, DVD discs, documents and bank account details.

The National Investigation Agency on Thursday carried out searches at 14 locations across Bihar and Jharkhand as part of its crackdown on overground workers, supporters and associates of Communist Party of India (Maoist).

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said an FIR was registered against the politburo and central committee members of CPI (Maoist) on charges of hatching a conspiracy to spread the organisation’s ideology in Bihar and Jharkhand,
The searches in Jharkhand were carried out at eight locations including the Ranchi office of Visthapan Virodhi Jan Vikash Andolan ( VVJVA) and the houses of the associates and supporters etc of CPI(Maoist) in Bokaro, Dhanbad, Ramgarh and Giridih districts.

The probe agency in Bihar carried out searches at six locations in Gaya, Khagaria and Aurangabad. All the suspects whose houses were searched have links with Politburo/ Central Committee members of CPI(Maoist), the NIA stated.

The agency has seized incriminating documents relating to the activities of the banned outfit, along with several mobile phones, DVD discs, documents related to Majdoor Sangathan Samiti ( MSS ) and VVJVA, as well as bank account details.

According to the NIA, a case related to an FIR dated April 25, 2022 was registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the politburo and central committee members of CPI (Maoist) on charges of hatching a conspiracy to spread the organisation’s ideology in Bihar and Jharkhand, as well as other Indian states including Chhattisgarh. These members had also been liaising with their incarcerated CPI(Maoist) cadres and overground workers to further their objectives.

“Those named in the said FIR were Misir Besra, Vivek, Anal Da, Pramod Mishra, Nambala Keshava Rao, Muppal Laxamna Rao, Mallojula Venugopal, Katakam Sudershan, Gajrala Ravi, Modem Balakrishnan, Sabyasachi Goswamy and Prashant Bose & others”, the NIA stated, adding that further investigations are underway.

    Shishir Gupta

    Shishir Gupta

