NIA to probe recovery of 79 crude bombs in West Bengal ahead of phase-2 polls

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed a case to probe recovery of 79 crude bombs in West Bengal’s Bhangar area, following a directive by the ministry of home affairs on Sunday. A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered. (Representative Photo)

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered, NIA spokesperson said.

The case dated April 25 was initially filed at Uttar Kashipur police station under the Bhangar division of Kolkata on Saturday.

“The case pertains to the recovery of 79 crude bombs and other incriminating materials by Kolkata police, which were being stored at a spot on April 25, thereby endangering human life and property,” the spokesperson said.

The action came when the Election Commission of India (ECI) instructed the state police to arrest bomb makers. The ECI said that all such cases will be investigated by the central agency.

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The agency on Sunday also arrested a prime accused in the Dakshin Bamunia bomb explosion case, in which one person was killed and three others were seriously injured last month. The accused, Ahidul Islam Molla of Bijoyganj Bazar area in South 24 Parganas district was arrested following detailed examination of his role in the explosion.

“NIA investigations have revealed that Ahidul Islam was a co-conspirator in the crime, involving preparation of bombs and destruction of evidence. The bombs had exploded while being prepared as part of the conspiracy, killing one of the accused involved in the crime,” NIA said in a statement.

Earlier, in February, NIA filed a case to investigate the transportation of two sacks filled with 500 pieces of gelatin sticks and 50 kgs of ammonium nitrate from Nalhati, which was seized in March.

The central paramilitary forces have recovered a large number of crude bombs, explosives, weapons and over 52000 licenced arms from West Bengal since March 15.

The first phase of the assembly elections in West Bengal was held on April 23 which ended with a record 92.35% turnout. The second phase will take place on April 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.