Nigerian brothers, in city for surgery, cheated of $1,800

india

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 04:18 IST

Two days after two Nigerian nationals came to Gurugram city for a surgery at a private hospital, three persons, including a woman, allegedly duped them of $1,800 (about ₹1.28 lakh) near a guest house in Sector 52 on Saturday.

The police said that the suspects posed as police officers and insisted on checking the currency that the two brothers were carrying.

According to the police, the 31-year-old complainant had come to Gurugram on Thursday for his brother’s urological surgery at a hospital in Sector 51. They had booked a room at a guest house near the hospital.

The incident took place around 4.20pm on Saturday when the victims were returning to their room after visiting the hospital.

“We were outside the guest house when a silver-coloured car stopped near us. There were two men and a woman in the car. They said they were police officials and wanted to check our passports and the currency that we were carrying,” the victim stated in the first information report (FIR).

The police said that the complainant later realised that the suspects had allegedly taken $1,800 from the total cash which he had given them for checking. The complainant then registered a police complaint with the help of an interpreter.

Sub-inspector Mahesh Kumar with the Sector 53 police station, said the suspects were not wearing police uniforms.

“They checked the victim’s passport and currency while sitting in the car. They posed as police officers, but were not armed. We have retrieved the CCTV footage of the incident, but the car’s registration number is not clearly visible. The suspects are yet to be arrested. Police are investigating the case,” he said.

A case was registered against the three persons under sections 379 (theft) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 53 police station on Monday.

Similar incidents have been reported from the city in the past, wherein accused have posed as police officers and stolen money from foreign nationals, the police said, adding that most of these cases have been reported from sectors 51, 38 and 43, Huda City Centre and Sushant Lok.

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 04:18 IST