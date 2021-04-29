Night curfew in Bihar from Thursday: All you need to know about new restrictions

Amid alarming rise in coronavirus disease (Covid-19), Bihar will go for night curfew from Thursday from 6pm to 6am. The decision was taken by the Crisis Management Group (CMG) of the Bihar government, headed by chief minister Nitish Kumar. Along with this, all shops in the state have been asked to close at 4pm.

Certain guidelines were announced on Wednesday, a day after Nitish Kumar held a review meeting to take stock of the Covid-19 situation in the state. "A high-level review meeting related to Corona was done through video conferencing. Instructed officers to supply sufficient oxygen and ensure availability of medicine," Kumar said in a tweet.

He also ordered the officials of the state health department to take feedback from the district magistrates every alternate day on the Covid-19 scenario and take necessary steps accordingly, an official statement said.

Bihar on Wednesday recorded 98,747 new cases of Covid-19. The state's Covid death toll has climbed to 2,391 with 84 more patients succumbing to the infection.

Here are the new guidelines:

--The government has ordered the closure of shops/commercial establishments by 4pm daily. Presently, the timing for shops/commercial establishments functioning was till 6pm.

--Only 50 people have been allowed in a wedding ceremony, whereas only 20 people will be allowed to assemble for the last rites of individuals.

--Marriage ceremonies will have to conclude at 10pm and no DJs will be allowed during these celebrations.

--Government and other offices will function only with 25% attendance till 4pm.

--Section 144 of CrPC prohibiting assembly of five or more people at one spot will be in force during the period.

--Public transport will run under 50% capacity.







