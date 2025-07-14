Nimisha Priya death row: Kerala CM writes to PM Modi urging ‘urgent intervention’

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday reiterated his government's support for efforts to exonerate Nimisha Priya, a Kerala nurse facing the death penalty in Yemen. The state leader once again called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene urgently to save her life. Nimisha Priya, 37, from Kerela is jailed in a region of Yemen and set for execution on July 16.(File Photo)

The CM took to X to share his letter seeking PM Modi's intervention after the Centre told the Supreme Court it could not “do much” regarding the execution of the Kerala nurse.

“Wrote to Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji urging urgent intervention to secure the release of Nimisha Priya, who remains imprisoned in Yemen. The Govt of Kerala stands firmly with all those working towards her exoneration and safe return,” Pinarayi Vijayan posted.

The CM also submitted a formal appeal to the Prime Minister, citing the imminent threat to Priya's life.

In his letter dated Sunday, the Kerala CM wrote, “Kindly find enclosed my letter dated March 24, 2025, to the Union Minister for External Affairs. It is learnt from the Media that the execution of Smt. Nimisha Priya Tomy Thomas has been fixed for July 16, 2025. Considering the fact that this is a case deserving sympathy, I appeal to the Hon'ble Prime Minister to take up the matter and intervene with the authorities concerned to save the life of Nimisha Priya.”

According to reports, the 37-year-old Indian nurse is currently on death row for the murder of a Yemeni national. Her conviction by a Yemeni trial court was upheld by the country’s Supreme Judicial Council in November 2023.

Supreme Court hears plea on government intervention

The Supreme Court of India on Monday heard a plea seeking directions to the Centre for diplomatic intervention in Priya's case.

During the hearing, her counsel informed the bench that the only possible way to save her now is through a “blood money” arrangement — a financial settlement permissible under Yemeni law — subject to the consent of the victim’s family.

The Attorney General of India (AGI), appearing on behalf of the government, told the court that “every possible effort” is being made to help Priya. He said that discussions are ongoing with Yemeni authorities, including the public prosecutor, to delay the execution and explore a negotiated resolution.

However, the AGI acknowledged that the government’s role is constrained. “This is a very complex issue,” he said.

Justice Sandeep Mehta, who presided over the hearing, expressed serious concern over the situation, observing that “it would be very unfortunate if Priya were to lose her life.”

The Court has scheduled the next hearing in the matter for Friday, July 18.