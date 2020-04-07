Nine fresh cases in Kerala, CM demands restoration of MPs fund

india

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 21:50 IST

Nine fresh cases have been reported in Kerala on Tuesday taking the total number of infected people to 336 even as chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan sought the restoration of the MP local area development scheme (MPLADS) which has been suspended by the union government for two years in the light of pandemic outbreak.

Out of nine new cases, two are Nizamuddin-returned Tablighi Jamaat members and four cases were reported from the worst –hit Kasaragode and three from Kannur, both north Kerala districts, said the CM. Vijayan said 1,46, 651 people were under observation in the state and 70 patients were discharged from hospitals.

With the situation improving slightly, the CM has announced some concessions to certain sectors-- automobile workshops can be opened for two days in a week, mobile shops and repairing units can open on Sundays. Similarly, electricians with a licence will be allowed to carry out repairs in flats and other units. Earlier the government had allowed tea leaf plucking in estates and farmers to ferry their produce to collection outlets.

The CM welcomed the 30% cut in MPs’ salary announced by the Centre but disapproved of the decision to suspend the MPLADS for two years.

“Many MPs use this fund to develop their areas. Now they need it more to provide healthcare facilities. The decision is against the federal structure of the country. We want this decision to be revoked,” he said.

About the possibility of extending the lockdown period in the state, he said the state will take an appropriate decision after hearing the Centre’s decision.