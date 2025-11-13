Nine more held in Assam for offensive social media posts on Delhi terror attack

Silchar: Nine more people were arrested in Assam for allegedly posting offensive comments on social media related to Monday’s terror attack during rush hour on an arterial road near the Red Fort in New Delhi that killed at least 10 people. According to the police, the latest arrests were made in different districts on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. (Representative photo)

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday morning on X, “In connection with the offensive social media posts following the Delhi blasts, 15 persons have been arrested across Assam so far. In addition to the six arrests made yesterday, overnight we have arrested the following persons.”

According to the police, the latest arrests were made in different districts on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, following suo motu cases registered by the police.

On Tuesday, a retired principal of a government school was detained in Cachar district for allegedly making a politically motivated remark about the blast. He was later released after being served a notice, according to Cachar Superintendent of Police (SP) Partha Pratim Das.

CM Sarma reiterated that the Assam Police would remain firm against those who glorify violence.

“We have noticed happy and laughter emojis posted by several individuals from Assam about the Delhi blasts. It appears they are sympathising with the terrorists. However, some may have done it unintentionally — if they admit that, no action will be taken. But those who did it intentionally will have to face the consequences,” he said.

He added that the police are monitoring all social media activities closely and that so far, 34 individuals have been identified for posting objectionable content.