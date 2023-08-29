News / India News / Nine years of Jan Dhan Yojna: A macro analysis

Nine years of Jan Dhan Yojna: A macro analysis

ByAbhishek Jha, Roshan Kishore
Aug 29, 2023 01:07 AM IST

Nine years after it was rolled out, there are more than 500 million PMJDY accounts in the country with a total balance of ₹2.04 lakh crore in the accounts.

The Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojna (PMJDY) was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 28 August 2014. Nine years after it was rolled out, there are more than 500 million PMJDY accounts in the country with a total balance of 2.04 lakh crore in the accounts. What are the salient features of the scheme nine years after it came into being? Here are five charts which explain this in detail.

People at a bank in Patna. (HT Photo)
