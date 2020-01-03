e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 03, 2020
Home / India News / Nirav to remain in jail, next hearing on Jan 30

Nirav to remain in jail, next hearing on Jan 30

india Updated: Jan 03, 2020 01:13 IST
HT Correspondents
HT Correspondents
Hindustantimes
         

London/New Delhi Diamantaire Nirav Modi, the key accused in the Rs14,000-crore fraud at Punjab National Bank, was on Thursday remanded to further custody by a UK court and directed to appear before it again on January 30.

Modi, who is fighting extradition to India, appeared for a “call-over” appearance via video conference from London’s Wandsworth prison for the hearing at the Westminster Magistrates’ Court. His extradition trial is scheduled for May 11.

Deputy chief magistrate Tan Ikram, who was the judge at the hearing, asked if there were any other issues to be discussed and Modi said no.

Modi, 48, filed a bail application last November with a house arrest guarantee, similar to those imposed on terror suspects, and cited mental health issues that he said were linked to his stint at Wandsworth Prison. The petition was turned down by chief magistrate Emma Arbuthnot over fears of witness intimidation and failure to surrender for his extradition trial.

In New Delhi, external affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India is committed to pushing for the “early extradition” of Modi. “We are committed, we are putting all our resources on the ground to ensure the early extradition of Nirav Modi to India,” he said at a regular news briefing.

UK’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which is representing the Indian government in the extradition proceedings, has said there is no possibility of an appeal for bail in a higher court after the high court turned down Modi’s plea last year.

Modi has to appear for the “call-over” hearings at Westminster Magistrates’ Court until case management hearings for his extradition begin. He has denied charges of fraud and money laundering, and his defence team has alleged the Indian government has wrongly tarnished his name.

...

top news
CDS seeks plan on new air defence command to boost security in skies
CDS seeks plan on new air defence command to boost security in skies
445 Bangladeshi caught returning from India in 2 months, claims BGB chief
445 Bangladeshi caught returning from India in 2 months, claims BGB chief
Pak airspace risky, US aviation regulator warns pilots; cites Pulwama attack
Pak airspace risky, US aviation regulator warns pilots; cites Pulwama attack
‘The hug taught me many lessons’: K Sivan on PM Modi’s encouragement
‘The hug taught me many lessons’: K Sivan on PM Modi’s encouragement
‘India can’t lag behind’: PM Modi asks young DRDO scientists to spread wings
‘India can’t lag behind’: PM Modi asks young DRDO scientists to spread wings
MG sells over 3,000 units of Hector SUV in December of 2019
MG sells over 3,000 units of Hector SUV in December of 2019
52-year-old Kolkata man spends five days with father’s decomposing corpse
52-year-old Kolkata man spends five days with father’s decomposing corpse
Watch: Linking your Aadhaar with Pan Card, 8 things you should know
Watch: Linking your Aadhaar with Pan Card, 8 things you should know
trending topics
GST CollectionHardik PandyaShivam DubePM ModiSara Ali KhanRajkummar RaoBJP Delhi Manifesto

don't miss

latest news

india news